On Wednesday, February 16, this food column featured nutrition information and recipes for “cabbage,” which just happens to be a popular ingredient in several St. Patrick’s Day entrees and side dishes. Among the recipes, I shared one of my favorite “fast fixes” which resulted in a lovely email from longtime T&D reader Harriet Hutto. The day after the February column, Harriet wrote: “We had your Sauteed Sausage and Cabbage for supper last night. Very good. I had a few red potatoes, so I put them in some water in the microwave long enough to ‘soften’ them, and I added those with the cabbage. I added some Thyme leaves along with the salt and pepper. We enjoyed it very much. A quick, easy supper. Hope you are doing well. Always enjoy dishes that you suggest.”

