Two minutes. That’s how long it took for a glaring difference at either end of the pitch to be highlighted in the most definitive of ways.First, Arsenal, still on top in the game without ever actually creating anything of note themselves, were gifted a chance. They were thwarted.Then, Liverpool, struggling for any kind of rhythm in the match, fashioned an opening hardly worthy of the name. They took it, and went on to win 2-0.Alisson Becker has been at or around the very top of world football in his position for a number of seasons, but this year again he...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO