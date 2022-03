Yes, St. Patrick's Day is coming up this month. But the water flowing over Niagara Falls is green all year round. Here's why. There are so many great reasons to enjoy a visit to Niagara Falls. Even on the coldest day of the year, Niagara Falls is beautiful and truly a wonder. We took the family to the Aquarium of Niagara recently and had a great time! It has a great view of the Niagara gorge and is just a stones throw away from the falls. The kids loved seeing the seals and sea lions and especially loved the penguins!

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO