Holland police: Crash of stolen car causes miscarriage

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The crash of a stolen car in Holland caused a teen girl to miscarry, police say.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says officers first came upon the Nissan Versa illegally parked on E. 15th Street near College Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. After walking up to the car to write a ticket, the officer found someone inside and also noticed that the car’s ignition cylinder was damaged. The license plate was also registered to a different car, police soon found.

The officer told the driver to get out of the car; instead, the driver sped off. Officers gave chase but when the driver turned off the headlights and ran “several” stop signs, they gave it up.

Police later worked out that the car had been stolen in Kalamazoo.

Around 8:15 a.m., another officer saw the car headed west on 15th Street near where it had been spotted around 3 a.m. The officer turned around to try to stop it, but the driver again took off. Police say he ran two stops signs and then hit a minivan on River Avenue.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, was treated at a local hospital, released and then arrested, police said. Prosecutors will make a decision about what charges he will face.

Also in the stolen car was a 17-year-old Holland girl in the front seat, who was pregnant. She was seriously injured; her unborn child did not survive, police said.

A 16-year-old Holland girl in the back seat was also hospitalized.

The driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old Fennville man, wasn’t hurt.

