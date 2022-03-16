ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Reaction and support after 9 dead in USW van crash

By James Clark
 1 day ago

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University said Jones AT&T Stadium will be lit in blue and red Wednesday night to honor the lives lost in an Andrews County crash. The University of the Southwest (USW) men’s and women’s golf teams were headed back to Hobbs Tuesday evening after a competition in Midland.

Reaction and support came in Wednesday from all over Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said six students and one faculty member died in a passenger van. Two more died in a pickup truck when the two vehicles collided head-on along Farm to Market Road 1788 north of State Highway 115, DPS said. USW said two students survived and were taken to Lubbock in critical condition for medical treatment.

USW said , “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.” USW provided a link to a fundraiser for the victims’ families.

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday morning.

“Please join Jan and me in prayer for the all of the victims,” Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the entire University of the Southwest community during this difficult time.”

    Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)
    Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)
    (Nexstar/YourBasin)
    (Nexstar/YourBasin)
    Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)

Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech University said, “You send your kid off to college, in this case to play golf, and you just never dream of something like this happening. It’s tragic. It’s tragic beyond words.”

“Most small colleges run in small areas and so it affects not only the team, not only the student body, but the town,” said Joe Tubb, retired Director of Athletics for South Plains College. “I know that they’re hurting in that town. They’re hurting in the school… It’s just a bad thing.”

“We can be sure that each individual had a unique impact on the world around them, and their loss will be felt by family, friends, classmates, professors and the numerous lives they touched,” Wayland Baptist University said. “We are praying that through this tragedy, those affected will feel the love and peace provided by Christ, and that they will have the support they need to get through these difficult times.”

Baylor University posted a message on the USW Facebook page, saying, “Praying this morning from Waco for all those affected by this accident — families, friends, classmates and loved ones.”

“We extend our condolences to the USW family,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “This is a devastating loss to that school, and words cannot express how deeply hurt we feel for their loss. I have ordered the MC flag to fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the memories of Coach Tyler James and his team.”

A woman who described herself as a mom of one of the crash victims, Laci Stone, wrote on Facebook , “She has been an absolute ray of sunshine during this short time on earth.”

Texomashomepage.com was able to confirm Stone’s identity via a statement from the Nacona ISD , which said, “Right now our community is heartbroken over the tragic loss of one of our own. Please keep the family of Laci Stone in your prayers!”

“We will never be the same after this and we just don’t understand how this happened to our amazing, beautiful, smart, joyful girl,” Stone’s mom wrote.

“She begged me to get a matching tattoo with her. I almost chickened out because I’m a baby, but I went through with it,” the mom continued. “I’m so forever grateful that God gave me the courage to go through with it and always have this memory with her.”

The following is press release from the Office of Governor:

Governor Abbott Statement On Fatal Vehicle Crash Near Andrews, Texas

March 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the fatal vehicle crash near Andrews in West Texas that killed nine people and critically injured two others last night. Among the victims were members and a coach of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams who were visiting Texas from New Mexico for a tournament.

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and we offer our full support to the University of the Southwest and the state of New Mexico. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students.”

RELATED STORY: 9 killed, 2 to Lubbock in critical condition after USW van crash

Watch: USW press conference after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach. A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Nocona golfer among students killed in USW van crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of Texoma’s own was among the students and faculty who lost their lives in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night. According to the Nocona ISD Athletics Facebook page, Laci Stone was a 2021 graduate of Nocona High School and was a Freshman at The University of Southwest where she played […]
NOCONA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

13-year-old was driving truck in fiery crash that killed 9, including Nocona golfer

ODESSA (KFDX/KJTL) — According to reports from the Associated Press, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said Thursday a 13-year-old was driving the truck involved in a fiery crash Tuesday night that killed 9, including a golfer from Nocona. During a press conference with NTSB on Thursday, officials said that the truck’s left front tire, […]
NOCONA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Head coach among those dead in USW bus crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland. James was the […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2022 USPCA trials underway in Young County

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For the men and women who serve and protect as police officers, each and everyday training never stops. The same goes for the canine partners of the officers, and that’s is why more than 20 K9 teams are in Graham at Newton Field this week for a competition to show who is […]
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

A life lost too soon, coach & friends honor Laci Stone

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many communities are grieving after a van crash near Lubbock claimed the lives of nine, injuring two more. Among those killed was Texoma’s own Laci Stone, a 2021 graduate of Nocona High School. “She’d always be so happy, she would always have a smile on her face no matter what and whether […]
NOCONA, TX
