Staten Island, NY

New York Public Library opens new Staten Island branch

By AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — The New York Public Library announced Wednesday morning the opening of its new Charleston branch.

The 10,000-square-foot, $17 million branch is the 14th library in Staten Island.

“The opening of the Charleston library symbolizes an important moment in the history of the New York Public Library and the city we serve — representing a time of growth and renewal after extraordinary challenges,” Anthony W. Marx, president of the New York Public Library, said in a statement.

The newly opened branch is the first net-zero library, which means the amount of greenhouse gas produced by the library and the amount removed from the atmosphere is balanced. The library comes with a solar panel array on the roof and other energy-saving measures, according to officials.

PIX11

PIX11

