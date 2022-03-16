ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Work It Wednesday – Achieving the Perfect Eyebrow Shape

wspa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Work It Wednesday Alores brought a friend...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Fast-Acting $25 Night Cream Is Making Shoppers' Skin Look "Better Than It Has in Years"

I'm a huge fan of multi-tasking formulas. Why use five separate products when just one can correct a handful of concerns? I'm also a fan of formulas that provide quick results. And, according to thousands of reviews, one under-the-radar night cream checks both boxes. The Multi-Correxion Even Tone + Lift Night Cream from trusted drugstore beauty brand RoC is a non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested formula that addresses numerous common skin concerns as you sleep — and devoted fans have been relying on it for years.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Face Oil That Replaces Makeup Is 25% Off Thanks to SkinStore’s Massive Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much-needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to...
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

This Sunless Tanning Serum Gives You a Glow With Anti-Aging Benefits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The overall appearance of our skin takes a huge toll in the winter, and some of the issues we deal with are harsher than others. Dryness is always a concern, as it can lead to dullness and uneven texture — but we can’t deny that another common complaint is that we lose the illustrious summer glow which somehow soldiers on through fall.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work It#Eyebrow#Toya
theeverygirl.com

This Concealer Hack is the Only Reason I Look Alive Every Day

There’s a person inside me who survived all-nighters during finals, late nights with my girlfriends, early spin classes, and a life that contained not a single nap… and I barely even drank coffee. So tell me why, now, at the ripe age of 25, I can’t seem to function unless I’ve nodded off by 10 p.m. sharp. If I didn’t know how to use concealer before, let’s just say I started drowning myself in the stuff.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

7 Products That'll Help You Perfect Your Eyebrow Routine (and They're All Less Than $7)

There's not just one approach to styling eyebrows, but you probably already know that, given just how many different eyebrow products exist. If you still don't feel fantastic about the brow routine you've been following, it might be time to try a new product or expand your eyebrow collection with a few more formulas. (Sometimes the secret to getting the eyebrow look of your dreams is using a combination of pencils, powders, or gels.)
MAKEUP
shefinds

The Surprisingly Common Skincare Mistake That May Be Making Fine Lines And Wrinkles So Much Worse

Taking proper care of your skin from morning to night is the most surefire way to prevent signs of aging from developing on your complexion, but even in the most ironclad skincare routine there may be small mistakes you’re making that could negate the hard work you’re putting in. Although fine lines and wrinkles are a common development as the skin naturally begins to produce less collagen throughout the years, just as there are steps you can take to prevent this from occurring, there are small missteps that can actually make signs of aging worse, and it’s worth being prudent in all areas of your daily routine to keep this at bay.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

TikTok’s Concealer Hack Is A Natural Face Lift & I Can’t Deny It Works

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you're into beauty or not, if you have a TikTok account it's highly likely you'll have liked, saved or shared at least one smart hack. Skincare is huge (apparently we're all using hyaluronic acid serums wrong), as is hair (here's how to get the perfect ponytail every time). But with life almost back to normal, it seems we're experimenting a little more with makeup.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Marie Claire

The 9 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums That Really Work

One of the best pieces of beauty advice we've ever received: Stop messing with your brows. This nugget of wisdom seems simple, but the urge to pluck strikes on many an occasion, whether it's to banish a few strays or entirely reshape. The truth is, the more you leave your eyebrows alone, the better and fuller they tend to look. But some of us have reached for the tweezers one too many times, and the result? Brows that can't seem to grow back to their naturally luscious, full shapes, no matter how much you tint or pencil them in. Thankfully, as with most forms of hair loss, there's a remedy: eyebrow growth serums. For more insight into the magic of eyebrow serums, we went straight to brow extraordinaire Joey Healy.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Kopari’s New Body SPF Gives Shoppers a Dewy Glow That Makes Them Feel Like ‘A Model’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is around the corner, but regardless of the season, it’s always important to wear sunscreen. You’ve probably tried SPFs that leave a white cast behind, turn you into a greasy mess, trigger a breakout or all of the above. Finding your perfect sunscreen is no easy task, but we found one that provides both skincare and sun protection benefits. Plus, it gives you the most stunning glow, which is something we could...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

TikTok’s Serum Hack Made My Makeup Look The Most Natural Ever

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're a makeup wearer, chances are you've googled how to prevent it looking cakey. No matter the price tag, type of coverage or if it was dreamed up by a world-renowned celebrity makeup artist, pretty much all foundation collects in fine lines and pores eventually. While we're no longer averse to skin texture — it's entirely normal and natural — that hasn't stopped TikTok's beauty content creators from inventing new ways to apply foundation for a smooth finish that looks believable.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

I've Struggled with Acne for Years, and This Blue Light Device Gave Me My Clearest Skin Yet

I developed acne for the first time in my life around five years ago. It came in strong waves across my cheeks, and peeked through the fullest coverage foundations. I turned toward drying spot treatments and cleansers, and even washed my makeup brushes daily, yet the breakouts would always find their way back. It felt like I'd tried nearly everything to subdue their appearance — that is, until I discovered light therapy.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This $2 Curler ‘Shocked’ Shoppers With How Well It Lifted & Volumized Their Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As someone who has very stubborn lashes that stick straight out, I’m pretty skeptical of products that say they volumize and lift. But if there’s one thing that can get the job done in a pinch, it’s an eyelash curler. However, it can’t be just any eyelash curler. It has to be one that’s easy to use, pain-free, effective and affordable.  That’s a lot to ask for in a single product, though Wet n...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

TikTok Made Me Laminate My Brows With Lash Glue & It’s A Game-Changer

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Brows are big on TikTok. One quick search will serve up all manner of hacks and trends, from skinny brows (they're back, apparently) to brow mapping (don't knock it 'til you've tried it). But one brow movement is taking over entirely.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

It Cosmetics Just Launched a Brand-New CC Cream, and We Tried It First

It Cosmetics just launched a brand-new product, CC+ Nude Glow. The CC cream offers medium coverage and is formulated with good-for-you ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. One editor tested the CC cream and was impressed with the results. Throughout high school and college, I never strayed from a super-heavy,...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy