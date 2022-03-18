West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (2-1 on aggregate): Andriy Yarmolenko winning goal sends Hammers into Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham have made it to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League after knocking out six-time champions Sevilla in a pulsating second leg clash at the London Stadium on Thursday night.Rangers also reached the quarter-final stage of a European competition for the first time in 14 years despite a narrow 2-1 defeat at Red Star - Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men doing the damage in the first leg with a 3-0 victory at Ibrox to win 4-2 on aggregate. After being held to a goalless draw at Camp Nou, Barcelona came from behind to defeat Turkish side Galatasaray. The decisive goal came early in the second half as Frenkie de Jong headed across goal to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an easy finish to secure the win for the Spanish giants. Also in the draw are Atalanta, Frankfurt, Braga, Lyon and RB Leipzig. Leipzig progressed automatically after their opponents, Russian club Spartak Moscow, were suspended from the competition due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 12:30pm GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below, following the conclusion of the Champions League draw:

