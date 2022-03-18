West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (2-1 on aggregate): Andriy Yarmolenko winning goal sends Hammers into Europa League quarter-finals
12 hours ago
Andriy Yarmolenko scored an emotional extra-time winner as West Ham overturned a first-leg deficit against Sevilla to reach their first European quarter-final since 1981. Yarmolenko has been on compassionate leave as he tried to deal with the trauma of having friends and relatives back home in war-torn Ukraine. But...
Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to do battle in the summer over Bayer Leverkusen winger...
Paris, March 17, 2022 (AFP) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals. After a goalless first leg at the Camp Nou last week, Xavi Hernandez's Barca trailed on...
Villarreal scored three late goals to move into the Champions League quarter-finals as Juventus went out in the last 16 for a third successive year. The Spanish side did not have a shot on target before substitute Gerard Moreno converted a 78th-minute penalty after Daniele Rugani fouled Francis Coquelin. Defender...
Striker Darwin Nunez headed home a 77th-minute winner as Benfica grabbed a shock 1-0 victory away at Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday to secure a surprise Champions League quarter-final place. The Uruguayan striker rose above the Ajax defence to score from a free kick in a rare attack for the Portuguese...
Manchester United will once again end the season without a trophy after a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in midweek saw them dumped out of the Champions League's round of 16. Having already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the third and fourth rounds respectively, United...
Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
A football fan has created a brutal video of Bruno Fernandes' disasterclass for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid and it makes for painful viewing. Fernandes played in his side's two legs against Atleti - with the Portuguese midfielder dragged off in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford. He was drafted...
Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for Leicester on his return from a broken leg to send the Foxes into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals - although Brendan Rodgers' side had to hang on desperately for a 3-2 aggregate victory after losing 2-1 on the night at Rennes. Twenty-one-year-old Fofana...
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification. Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League, taking place on the same weekend as the FA Cup quarterfinals. This is the first of just four league matches. Wolves can climb above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth place, and within two points of fourth-place Arsenal, with a win. Leeds will start the game four points clear of the bottom three and is looking for a second straight win under new American manager Jesse Marsch, whose first victory at the helm came last week against last-place Norwich.
Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
West Ham have made it to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League after knocking out six-time champions Sevilla in a pulsating second leg clash at the London Stadium on Thursday night.Rangers also reached the quarter-final stage of a European competition for the first time in 14 years despite a narrow 2-1 defeat at Red Star - Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men doing the damage in the first leg with a 3-0 victory at Ibrox to win 4-2 on aggregate. After being held to a goalless draw at Camp Nou, Barcelona came from behind to defeat Turkish side Galatasaray. The decisive goal came early in the second half as Frenkie de Jong headed across goal to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an easy finish to secure the win for the Spanish giants. Also in the draw are Atalanta, Frankfurt, Braga, Lyon and RB Leipzig. Leipzig progressed automatically after their opponents, Russian club Spartak Moscow, were suspended from the competition due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 12:30pm GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below, following the conclusion of the Champions League draw:
Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.Here, we take a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponentsThe Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable...
