ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (2-1 on aggregate): Andriy Yarmolenko winning goal sends Hammers into Europa League quarter-finals

BBC
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAndriy Yarmolenko scored an emotional extra-time winner as West Ham overturned a first-leg deficit against Sevilla to reach their first European quarter-final since 1981. Yarmolenko has been on compassionate leave as he tried to deal with the trauma of having friends and relatives back home in war-torn Ukraine. But...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Bono
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
David Moyes
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
theScore

Europa League roundup: Barcelona squeeze through, Rangers' run goes on

Paris, March 17, 2022 (AFP) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals. After a goalless first leg at the Camp Nou last week, Xavi Hernandez's Barca trailed on...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ajax 0-1 Benfica (2-3 on aggregate): Benfica narrowly inch out Ajax after Darwin Nunez heads home to book a place in the Champions League quarter finals for the Portuguese side

Striker Darwin Nunez headed home a 77th-minute winner as Benfica grabbed a shock 1-0 victory away at Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday to secure a surprise Champions League quarter-final place. The Uruguayan striker rose above the Ajax defence to score from a free kick in a rare attack for the Portuguese...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Europa League Quarter#European
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Wolves faces Leeds; Getafe at Bilbao

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification. Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League, taking place on the same weekend as the FA Cup quarterfinals. This is the first of just four league matches. Wolves can climb above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth place, and within two points of fourth-place Arsenal, with a win. Leeds will start the game four points clear of the bottom three and is looking for a second straight win under new American manager Jesse Marsch, whose first victory at the helm came last week against last-place Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: West Ham, Rangers and Barcelona learn quarter-final fate

West Ham have made it to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League after knocking out six-time champions Sevilla in a pulsating second leg clash at the London Stadium on Thursday night.Rangers also reached the quarter-final stage of a European competition for the first time in 14 years despite a narrow 2-1 defeat at Red Star - Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men doing the damage in the first leg with a 3-0 victory at Ibrox to win 4-2 on aggregate. After being held to a goalless draw at Camp Nou, Barcelona came from behind to defeat Turkish side Galatasaray. The decisive goal came early in the second half as Frenkie de Jong headed across goal to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an easy finish to secure the win for the Spanish giants. Also in the draw are Atalanta, Frankfurt, Braga, Lyon and RB Leipzig. Leipzig progressed automatically after their opponents, Russian club Spartak Moscow, were suspended from the competition due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 12:30pm GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below, following the conclusion of the Champions League draw:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Reaction as Man Utd knocked out of Champions League

There will undoubtedly be more reaction and analysis from Manchester United's Champions League elimination later today. We will also have two further news conferences to come at Everton and West Ham. For now, we are going to take a short break. The live reporting will recommence at 13:00 GMT. Bale...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League rivals avoid each other in Champions League draw

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.Here, we take a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponentsThe Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy