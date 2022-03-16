ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia attacks Ukraine: Biden speaks after Zelenskyy addresses Congress

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. lawmakers, President Joe Biden is delivering remarks and is expected to offer an additional $800 million in security aid to the war-torn country.

Update 1:12 p.m. EDT March 16: Biden signed the aid bill sending $800 million in aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that our country is sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft weapons, anti-armor weapons and drones, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said, according to the AP.

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT March 16: Biden started his speech laying out a list of how the U.S. has supported Ukraine before the invasion began and since Feb. 24.

He has pledged to give the Ukrainian people the arms they need to fight against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, according to Biden, is “inflicting appalling, appalling devastation on Ukraine,” CNN reported.

Update 1:04 p.m. EDT March 16: The president has started speaking. He said in reference to Zelenskyy’s speech that it was a “passionate message” to Congress.

“I listened to it in the private residence. He was convincing and it was a significant speech. He speaks for a people who have shown remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression. Courage and strength that’s inspired not only Ukrainians but the entire world,” Biden said, according to CNN.

Original report: CNN reported that the military assistance will include anti-tank missiles and more weapons such as Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In the past week alone, the U.S. government has pledged $1 billion in aid, including $800 million expected Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Biden is not expected to offer the no-fly zone or fighter jets that Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for, CNN reported.

Zelensky said that both the aircraft and a no-fly zone are needed for his country to survive.

Additional U.S. military forces are apparently not on the table for immediate deployment. The U.S. deployed about 15,000 troops to Europe since the invasion started last month, The Wall Street Journal reported. Biden is considering adding more troops, but not in the immediate future.

At the end of his speech to Congress Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy spoke to Biden directly using English, saying, “President Biden, you are the leader of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” USA Today reported.

>>Previous coverage: Zelenskyy address: How many times have world leaders spoken before Congress?

“I call on you to do more,” he added.

