Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks are expected to retain Tom Thibodeau as their head coach beyond this season.

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season, and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tom Thibodeau was the NBA's Head Coach of The Year, and Julius Randle was named to his first All-Star team.

Things have not been as pretty for the Knicks this season as they are just 28-40 on the year, and had zero players make the All-Star Game.

They are also the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason.

However, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Knicks are expected to retain their head coach beyond this season.

