ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

On This Date: Reba McEntire Band Members & Tour Manager Were Tragically Killed In A Plane Crash In 1991

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVup9_0eh08GNI00

This date in 1991 was a tragic day for Reba McEntire.

31 years ago today, seven of her band members, as well as her tour manager, were tragically killed in a plane crash flying from a show near San Diego, California. They had performed for a group of IBM executives, and had planned to go straight from there to Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Her tour manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, as well as the two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, were all killed that day.

Reba almost ended up on the plane, as well, but had decided last minute to stay the night in San Diego because she was still dealing with a bout of bronchitis. Her then-husband, Narvel Blackstock, and stylist, Sandy Spika, stayed the night with her, as well.

The rest of her crew left in two separate planes from a private airport, but the first of the two that took off crashed just 10 minutes from the airport.

The tragic incident led her to write an album, For My Broken Heart, dedicated to her beloved band and crew members, which she added in the liner notes was:

“A form of healing for all our broken hearts.”

In her 1994 autobiography Reba: My Story, she says that she was jolted awake at 2AM by her hotel phone ringing. At first, she thought an excited fan had gotten the number to her room, or that someone possibly had the wrong number.

But it was Roger Woolsey on the other line, Reba’s pilot, who wanted Narvel to come up to his room immediately. Roger quickly got dressed to go up there, and he couldn’t even answer any of Reba’s questions about what was going on as he hurried up to get more details.

She recounted some of the details from that night in her book:

“I sat upright in bed. I wouldn’t lie down again until the next night at my home in Tennessee. Later, Narvel would describe Roger as being white as a sheet when he walked into his room.

‘I watched everybody get on both planes,’ Roger said to Narvel. ‘Both planes taxied to the end of the runway and I got in my car to come back to the hotel.'”

Ultimately, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that Holmes, the main pilot, had called an FAA service specialist to find out how long he needed to wait to take off.

He was told he could take off immediately if he used if he used “visual flight rules,” which means he was required to know the area and terrain. He called back two more times before they took off, but mainly because he wanted to confirm he wouldn’t cross into the complex map of controlled air space in the region.

According to Biography.com, he was told it was fine to direct the plane northeast and remain below 3,000 feet. A few minutes after takeoff, around 1:45AM, they were flying at 3,300 feet when the left wing clipped an outcropping of 3,500-foot Otay Mountain, sending it into the rocky peak with a massive explosion.

Of course, that’s the kind of tragedy you never fully get over, and Reba told Oprah in 2012:

“I don’t guess it ever quits hurting.”

Shortly thereafter, Reba would go on to win ACM Female Vocalist of the Year in 1991, and she dedicated that win to her band.

“For My Broken Heart”

Comments / 7

Chuck Taylor
1d ago

I saw this group of musicians with Reba in Kingsville Texas, along with Steve Wariner shortly before the tragedy…

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Patsy Cline Killed In A Plane Crash On Her Way Back To Nashville

One of the greatest voices in country music. When you think of the legends of country music, Patsy Cline has to be damn close to the top of the list. With classics like Willie Nelson’s “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “I Fall to Pieces” still being played today, Patsy blazed a trail for women in country music maybe more than any other.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
Austin, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Oprah
Person
Narvel Blackstock
Person
Chris Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Tour Manager#Traffic Accident#Ibm
KRQE News 13

Nine killed in U. of Southwest golf team bus crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven people with the Hobbs-based University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams have died and two others are in critical condition after a fiery crash in West Texas. Federal authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigation the deadly crash, which happened on a two-lane road near […]
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
KRQE News 13

New Mexico community mourns loss of students, coach in bus crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Members of the sports community in both New Mexico and Texas are doing what they can to support the University of the Southwest in Hobbs after a deadly bus crash on Tuesday night. “A loss like this has a big impact on our community. It is a small tight-knit community. Everybody knows each […]
HOBBS, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Head-On Crash with College Bus Causes Unknown Number of Fatalities

MIDLAND, TX — A devastating crash shut down a highway intersection late Tuesday night in the Permian Basin.  According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Mar. 15 at around 10 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1788 and State Highway 115 for the report of a major crash.  At this time DPS were unable to confirm how many fatalities occurred in the crash. DPS did confirm that the crash involved a bus from an unidentified college.  This is a developing story.
MIDLAND, TX
US News and World Report

Small Plane Crash Kills 2 Near Panama City Beach Airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The head of a Michigan healthcare system and her husband are dead after their small plane crashed a short distance from an airport in the Florida Panhandle, officials said. The single-engine Cessna 182 crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area some two miles...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
KFOR

Young Oklahoma child dies in ATV crash

BUFFALO, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old child died in an ATV crash west of Buffalo in Northwest Oklahoma. The child, who was a passenger on the ATV, at some point grabbed the steering wheel as it traveled down a gravel road, causing the ATV to go off the road, hit an embankment and flip. The […]
BUFFALO, OK
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

109K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy