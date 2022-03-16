ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens veteran DL Derek Wolfe says he’s considering retirement but intends to return

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of last season with back and hip injuries and is coming off offseason surgery, said he’s considering retirement but plans to return to the field. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of last season with back and hip injuries and is coming off offseason surgery, said he’s considering retirement but plans to return to the field.

In a recent interview on the “Blood Origins ” hunting podcast, Wolfe, 32, acknowledged that his future in football was uncertain, calling his rehabilitation “slow going.” The 10-year veteran said he had his labrum, the soft tissue that covers the socket of the hip, “completely reattached” in a January operation. Wolfe said doctors shaved off “a bunch of extra bone off my femur and off my pelvis,” describing operations that typically address hip impingement.

Wolfe, who suffered a back injury in training camp last year, said he also has “bulging” and “degenerative” disks in his back.

“We’ll see what happens with if I retire or not or if I keep playing,” Wolfe said. “I’m not sure yet. We’ve got to see how this hip goes.”

On Wednesday, after this story was published, he tweeted : “I fully intend on coming back this season.”

Wolfe, who’s under contract through 2023, has a $3.8 million cap hit in 2022 and $5.3 million cap hit in 2023. Because of his $2 million salary next season and $3.6 million dead-cap charge, he was not considered a likely salary cap casualty this offseason.

Still, his departure would leave the Ravens with another defensive lineman to replace. Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell and Justin Ellis are all free agents, and while general manager Eric DeCosta has expressed an interest in re-signing Campbell , he’s also said team officials have committed to getting younger up front. The Ravens finished last season with the NFL’s No. 4 rushing defense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics , but mustered little interior pass rush.

Wolfe, who signed with the Ravens in 2020 and was one of the team’s strongest run defenders in his first season in Baltimore, is an avid hunter. A Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him out of Cincinnati in the second round of the 2012 draft, Wolfe said on the podcast that “shooting a big buck out of a tree stand has given me a bigger rush than a sack in a Super Bowl.”

That will be a consideration as Wolfe mulls his future. He said he wants to remain healthy enough to hunt, because “if I can’t hunt, then I’ll be miserable.” His 2-year-old daughter has already shown an interest in joining him.

“She’s got a little plastic bow and arrow that, when I’m out there shooting, she wants to come out and shoot, you know?” Wolfe said. “She wants to do everything Dad’s doing. So I already know that she’s going to want to be involved in this, and it’s something she’s going to want to do. And, you know, we’ll see. Killing’s not for everybody, you know, but I love to be in the woods. I love to be in the wild. I want to bring my family into that as well.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Baltimore, MD
