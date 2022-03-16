ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Great’ Creator and ‘Cruella’ Writer Tony McNamara Signs Multiyear Overall Deal With ABC Signature

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xtso_0eh07rCW00

Click here to read the full article.

ABC Signature has signed a two-year overall deal with Tony McNamara , the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer who created Hulu’s “ The Great ” and penned films “The Favourite” and Disney’s “Cruella.”

Under the pact, McNamara will develop and supervise projects for the Disney Television Studios -owned division.

“Tony’s work on ‘The Great’ and ‘Cruella’ is sly, subversive and delicious, and we made it our mission to get this spectacular talent to our studio,” ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis said in a statement Wednesday. “Thankfully, he said ‘yes.’ We’re so excited to support him in whatever he wants to do next.”

McNamara is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series “The Great” on Hulu, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which is based on his stage play. McNamara won the 2021 Writers Guild Award for episodic comedy for the Hulu series and was nominated again this year. The series recently aired its second season to critical acclaim and was quickly renewed for a third season by Hulu.

On the film side, McNamara is known for writing “The Favourite,” starring Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman, and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. McNamara received an Academy Award nomination for original screenplay for the movie and won best screenplay at the British Independent Film Awards, a BAFTA Film Award for original screenplay and Screenwriter of the Year at London Film Critics’ Awards.

More recently, he wrote Disney’s live-action film “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone in the iconic leading role, and is currently working on the sequel. McNamara is also reuniting with director Lanthimos and Stone for the upcoming film “Poor Things,” which he is writing based on the novel by Alasdair Gray.

He is repped by UTA, Thruline, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and HLA Management in Australia.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Blumhouse, Prime Video Acquire ‘Nanny,’ Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner

Click here to read the full article. Sundance 2022’s top prize winner, filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” has been acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video. The companies jointly secured worldwide rights for the horror-drama, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance in January, before ultimately winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, making history as the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor. Jusu is also only the second Black woman director to win the award. Written and directed by Jusu, in her feature directorial debut, “Nanny” follows a Senegalese woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who recently immigrated to America. When Aisha...
MOVIES
Variety

Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Pinocchio: First Look at Tom Hanks As Geppetto Revealed

This year will see the release of two very different Pinocchio films. In January, Netflix unveiled the first look at Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which will mark the director's first animated movie. The Netflix version of Pinocchio is expected to be a darker take on the story while Disney will be releasing their own live-action version featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The new movie is expected to debut on Disney+ in the Fall. Today, the first images of Hanks as Geppetto were revealed, and they're likely to please any fan of Disney's 1940 animated film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Alasdair Gray
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Collider

When Is 'The Batman' on HBO Max?

2022 promises to be a great year for superhero fans and The Batman is a huge part of that. The first live-action Batman movie since Justice League, The Batman has a lot of expectations and hopes riding on it. Introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the film takes a look at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast playing important allies and enemies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Signature#The Creator#Cruella#Disney Television Studios#Academy Award
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Working with Will Smith and How She Still Can’t Believe She’s an Oscar Nominee

Click here to read the full article. Aunjanue Ellis was content being a journeywoman actor in the business and providing for her family — but now the acclaim is pouring in. And yes, that includes an Oscar nomination for her role as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.” On the latest episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk to Ellis about what it feels like to now be an Academy Award nominated actress, which she still can’t say out loud. She discusses her experience with working with double Oscar-nominee Will Smith (for best picture and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
PopSugar

27 Movies Starring Oscar Winner Jared Leto

Jared Leto may have gotten his start on television with the cult classic "My So-Called Life," but the actor quickly made a name for himself as a star of the silver screen. Leto — who won an Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" — has a huge filmography under his belt, ranging from indie films to box-office hits. Those movies include his turns in superhero films — the actor has played iconic comic book characters like DC's the Joker and Marvel's Morbius — and his portrayals of real-life people, like Paolo Gucci in 2021's "House of Gucci."
MOVIES
Variety

Jessica Biel Turns Into Infamous Axe Murderer in Trailer for Hulu’s Killer Series ‘Candy’

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel is stepping into the shoes of one of true crime’s most notorious killers in the first trailer for Hulu’s “Candy.” Biel stars in the series as Candy Montgomery, a seemingly normal housewife in small town Wylie, Tex., who was convicted in 1980 for the brutal axe murder of her neighbor Betty Gore, played in the show by Melanie Lynskey. The teaser trailer shows Biel transform into Candy, with curly hair and large rimmed-glasses. Footage of her going about her daily life in suburbia is juxtaposed with narration from her trial, as a lawyer...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Alice Eve in Lead Role

Click here to read the full article. Alice Eve is set to headline the “Early Edition” reboot pilot at CBS, Variety has confirmed. In the rebooted version, ambitious but uncompromising journalist Beth (Eve) starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it. Beth is further described as the executive producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’

Click here to read the full article. “Squid Game” star Hoyeon has been cast in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple series “Disclaimer.” Hoyeon will star in the series alongside previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a...
MOVIES
Variety

Greg Finley Joins Crime Thriller ‘Gemini Lounge’ From ‘Rush Hour’ Producer Arthur Sarkissian (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Flash” star Greg Finley is set to join Emile Hirsch (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) in indie crime thriller “Gemini Lounge,” Variety can confirm exclusively. The film, the first from “Rush Hour” producer Arthur Sarkissian’s new media and entertainment company Global Ascension Studios, is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser (“Mob Town”). “Gemini Lounge” sees Hirsh star as Bobby Belucci, a demoted detective who goes under cover in an attempt to take down the mob’s most ruthless killer. As Belucci loses himself in the role, he finds his life spiraling out of control –...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Hobbit’s’ Richard Armitage, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Charlie Murphy Tapped For Netflix Thriller ‘Damage’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Armitage is set to star in “Damage,” a new Netflix series from Gaumont U.K. and Moonage. Armitage (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”) will play William, a politician who embarks on a passionate affair with his soon-to-be daughter in law, Anna (played by “Peaky Blinders” star Charlie Murphy.) Anna is already engaged to William’s son Martyn, played by “Miss Marvel’s” Rish Shah. She fights to keep both relationships alive – one with Martyn and one with William – but it is inevitable that the truth will emerge and someone is going...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy