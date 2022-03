The NFL awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Tuesday, with a decidedly California feel amongst the teams receiving the most selections in the 2022 NFL draft. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams each received five additional compensatory picks with the Los Angeles Chargers adding four extra choices. The Detroit Lions took home the earliest awarded pick, getting No. 97 overall at the end of the third round after losing five key free agents and gaining just two in 2021 free agency.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO