Honey Traps, Child Porn and Violence: Feds Bust Chinese Campaign to Destroy NY Candidate

By Justin Rohrlich
 1 day ago
A honey trap. False accusations of child porn. Unfounded charges of tax evasion. And if that didn’t work, then all-out violence might do the trick. Those are the lengths the Chinese government was prepared to take to destroy the congressional campaign of a former Tiananmen Square protester now living in exile...

