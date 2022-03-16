Honey Traps, Child Porn and Violence: Feds Bust Chinese Campaign to Destroy NY Candidate

Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was reportedly caught with a memo detailing a plan to take over several government buildings that day. The New York Times reports the memo, dubbed “1776 Returns,” laid out a plan to surveil and seize seven buildings in total, but not the Capitol building. The targets reportedly included the Supreme Court along with six House and Senate office buildings. The nine-page memo is said to have called for recruiting 50 people to seize each government building, encouraging them to appear “unsuspecting” at first before “causing trouble” to divert the attention of security guards so that others can occupy the facilities. Sources cited by the Times said it was not clear who authored the memo, but that it appeared to have been provided to Tarrio by a girlfriend. Tarrio, who was arrested last week for allegedly plotting along with several other Proud Boys to take part in the insurrection, has not been accused of actually using the document for actions carried out that day.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO