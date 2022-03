Major League Baseball announced scheduling details for the 2022 amateur draft and the draft combine on Thursday. The draft will begin on Sunday, July 17 and stretch until Tuesday, July 19 to coincide with the All-Star Game festivities for a second consecutive season. The first night of the draft will burn through the initial two rounds; day two will features rounds three through 10; and then the last 10 rounds (remember, the draft is only 20 rounds now, as opposed to the old 40-round format) will take place on the third and final day.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO