Dead puppy found abandoned in crate in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies need the public’s help locating the owner of a puppy who was found dead in a crate on the side of the road in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Rutherford County Animal Control responded to a report of a dog in a crate off of Ragtown Road in Henrietta.

Once animal control arrived on scene, they found dog dead.

After inspection of the animal, it is believed to be a male chihuahua, approximately 3 to 4 months old and wearing a camo collar.

Anyone with information about the identifying the owner(s) of this puppy is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department at (828) 286-2911 or animal control at (828) 287-6025.

