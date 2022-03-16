ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

CASA of Santa Barbara County: Child abuse cases continue to soar

By Patricia Martellotti
 1 day ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - During the pandemic, managers at CASA said the program lost 30 percent of its volunteers.

But the number of kids in need of services has risen.

"Right now we have the highest number of children in care that we’ve had ever I mean I’ve been with CASA for nearly 15 years and we have more children in foster care right now than we ever have," said executive director Kim Davis of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Last year, CASA hit a record number of more than 200 cases in need of advocates.

This year those numbers are even higher.

"And I have exponentially higher than the didn’t then the past it for many years we have it right around 500 children and care and for the last couple of years we’ve been at about 700," said Davis.

Right now CASA is looking to recruit at least 65 volunteers by May 1.

Renee Rora just be some a cash volunteer this week.

"Like I said like my mom was as to to teach teacher and some of her kids were needed to help and to be able to have a voice for them and to help them thrive with me a lot to me and I know it mean a lot to them," said volunteer Renee Rora of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Managers say in addition to pandemic challenges, program organizers are also seeing more drug abuse leading to child abuse cases.

"The reason I think that we’re having the struggle we are having right now is the combination of the pandemic had its impact on the number of children care combined with an epidemic really of drug addiction in our communities in and sentinel has really hit our community hard mess heroin it’s it’s really disabling to a family," said Davis.

The organization hopes volunteers will join CASA to help serve children who have been abused or neglected.

If you would like to become a volunteer or help children who have been abused, contact CASA of Santa Barbara County at (805) 739-9102 .

