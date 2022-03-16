98 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 98 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.Senate votes to nix mask mandate for public transportation
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 793,201 with 12,308 deaths.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0