Mississippi State

98 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 98 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 793,201 with 12,308 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

