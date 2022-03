As studios have strip-mined comic books and the superhero genre to death, different types of content like video game IP and more traditional toy brands are becoming more and more critical to their longevity. Classic toy adaptations have always been on the table: the “Transformers” franchise continuing to churn, a live-action “Barbie” movie at Warners is on the way, and a new “Masters of The Universe” film at Netflix is about to shoot later this year. However, sometimes you have to try and get really creative with a brand that seems to have little narrative on the surface. Thus, an animated film based on the iconic “Play-Doh” toy is now in development and could make for a fun kids’ movie.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO