ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

By Will Daniel
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZXHJ_0eh05umH00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.

The Fed’s dual mandate to maintain stable prices and ensure maximum employment has been sorely tested recently. On the one hand, inflation hit a four-decade high of 7.9% in February, but at the same time, the overall economic recovery from COVID-19 has been strong.

The U.S economy added an impressive 678,000 jobs last month, the largest monthly total since July, and the unemployment rate fell to just 3.8%, the Labor Department reported. But the disruption to commodities markets from Russia’s war in Ukraine and fresh COVID lockdowns in China resulted in a cloudy outlook on inflation, to say the least.

Fed chair Jerome Powell will hold a much-anticipated press conference on Wednesday to clarify the Fed’s position on future rate hikes, and whether recent geopolitical risks have changed its thinking.

Although rising consumer prices have been causing hardship for average Americans for the past year, particularly those with fewer resources, the Fed has been reluctant to raise interest rates because it doesn’t want to interrupt rapid hiring, or even worse, tip the economy into a recession.

The central bank initially called the post-vaccine inflationary pressure “transitory” and said it was focused on ensuring maximum employment for Americans. Now, Fed officials have moved away from that stance and are set to follow central bank peers, like the Bank of England, with rate hikes in 2022.

Forty years ago, the last time the Fed faced such high inflation, then-chair Paul Volcker engineered a painful recession with huge rate hikes, although that ultimately set the stage for decades of steady growth and low inflation. It became known as “the Great Moderation.”

What does this mean for markets?

Rising interest rates aren’t always markets’ best friend.

“The whole idea of hiking interest rates is to decrease overall spending in order to stabilize prices and combat inflation,” Andrew Hiesinger, the CEO of Quantdata, a stock market data aggregation company told Fortune. “It becomes more expensive to get mortgages, auto loans, and credit card loans. It essentially becomes more expensive to borrow and spend money.”

The rising expense of borrowing for the average consumer can have a negative impact on stocks, particularly growth stocks that make large investments in growing revenues, Hiesinger added.

In a rising interest rate environment, bond yields are supposed to rise, while stocks fall, but historically that hasn’t always been the case.

“Usually, the stock market is reflecting what’s best for the economy, so if interest rate hikes are best for the economy, then stocks will respond to that,” Hiesinger said.

A ‘soft’ landing or a recession?

As consumer prices continue to rise, the Fed has been placed in the difficult position of ensuring what Powell calls a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, whereby inflation is controlled, but rising interest rates don’t spark a recession.

That may be difficult, as Ipek Ozkardeskaya of the online bank Swissquote explains.

“The Fed isn’t necessarily tightening because the economy is doing well, it’s tightening because there is an urgent need to tame the skyrocketing inflation despite the threat of slower global growth,” Ozkardeskaya told Fortune.

Analysts at major banks worldwide are paying close attention to the Fed’s actions on Wednesday because, historically, rate hiking cycles have been vulnerable points for markets.

Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, warned that Fed interest rate hikes often lead to recessions in a Wednesday note to clients.

“Not every Fed hiking cycle leads to a recession, but all hiking cycles that invert the yield curve have led to recessions within 1 to 3 years,” Reid wrote.

An inverted yield curve, where rates on short-term government debt exceed those on longer-term debt, has been a reliable predictor of recession in the past. And lately, the yield curve has been flattening.

“2022 is unlikely to be a US recession year but late 2023 or early 2024 are high-risk,” Reid added.

Despite increasing recession risk, stocks rallied to start the day on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both traded up over 1%, while the Nasdaq surged more than 2%.

Stock’s rise may be due to the fact that traders have likely already priced in as many as seven rate hikes in 2022.

“It’s rational for the market to price in seven rate hikes for the year at this point in time,” Jason Bloom, head of fixed income and alternative ETF product strategy at Invesco, told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

“The Fed is way behind the curve and consumer remains pretty flush at the moment, so they need to get back to 2% or neutral pretty quickly.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why oil has suddenly dipped back down below $100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast. West Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more than...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Paul Volcker
Person
Jim Reid
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#U S Economy#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Covid#Americans
Fortune

China’s Xi Jinping could rescue Vladimir Putin and Russia from Western sanctions. Here’s why he won’t

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed the pros and cons of invading Ukraine last month, he gambled that he could rely on the support of a crucial ally: his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. And for a while that bet paid off.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Mark Cuban brushes off the idea of a Russia-Ukraine dash for cash, saying investors don't have much alternative to markets if they want good returns

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested market reactions to Russia-Ukraine tensions might be exaggerated. "Markets always overreact and overcorrect to news, or anticipated news, particularly after a big run-up," he told Fox Business on Monday. Cuban said investor worries about Fed rate hikes are overblown, and there aren't many other good...
STOCKS
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Fortune

103K+
Followers
5K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy