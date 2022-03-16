Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 16

Joe Nelson

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 889 newly reported cases and 13 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,302.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 15, but MDH notes that "not all cases from the weekend were able to be included" in Tuesday's report, so those missing cases are included in today's update.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 8) was 3.1%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 288 – down from the 306 reported on Mar. 14. Of those hospitalized, 40 people are in intensive care (down from 42) and 248 are in non-ICU care (down from 264).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 13, the state reported that 3,887,121 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,673,633 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,545,357 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 36%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 19,078,602 (up from 19,062,136)

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,887,121

People who have completed vaccine series: 3,673,633

People who are up to date with their vaccine series (inc. boosters) : 2,545,357

Positive cases: 1,423,683 (up from 1,422,815)

Reinfection cases : 62,323 (up from 62,222)

Deaths: 12,302 – 210 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,289)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,408,191 (up from 1,407,687)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.