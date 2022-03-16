Pittsburgh police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy

WPXI - B'Jauhn Dankins Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding 12-year-old B’Jauhn Dankins. (Pittsburgh police)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

B’Jauhn Dankins was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, around 11 p.m. in Hazelwood.

He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last wearing a black jacket, red shirt, black pants, red-and-black shoes with a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police detectives at 412-323-7141.

©2022 Cox Media Group