Pittsburgh police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy

By WPXI.com News Staff
 1 day ago
WPXI - B'Jauhn Dankins Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding 12-year-old B’Jauhn Dankins. (Pittsburgh police)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

B’Jauhn Dankins was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, around 11 p.m. in Hazelwood.

He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last wearing a black jacket, red shirt, black pants, red-and-black shoes with a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police detectives at 412-323-7141.

Comments / 8

Marcy
1d ago

He's 12 years old and was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Hopefully he was at a good trusted friend's house at that time and not on the streets.

Western Pa. Rebel
1d ago

Hopefully he is well and will seek out for help.. God bless him and keep him well until we find him..

Ta'Ron Reid
1d ago

he's going to be found safe. I believe in speaking things into existence! he will be found safely

