Pittsburgh police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
B’Jauhn Dankins was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, around 11 p.m. in Hazelwood.
He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last wearing a black jacket, red shirt, black pants, red-and-black shoes with a black fanny pack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police detectives at 412-323-7141.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 8