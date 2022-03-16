ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Global crowdfunding experts to host sessions in NWA for entrepreneurs and investors

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Br7JZ_0eh055Hp00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, global crowdfunding experts from Crowdfunding Capital Advisors (CCA) will host a series of free programs on April 5-6 designed for entrepreneurs, business owners and potential retail investors.

Equity and debt crowdfunding offerings, with retail investors, have been occurring in the United States since 2016. As of October 2021, more than 1.2 million individuals have invested over $1 billion in startups and small businesses in all 50 states, and across over 1,300 cities and towns.

Arkansas AG Rutledge announces investigation into GoFundMe

Entrepreneurs and business owners will learn about equity and debt crowdfunding and get a better understanding of the tools available to help raise capital. Retail investors will learn best practices for investing in startups and what to look for when evaluating potential ventures.

The sessions are sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Council with support from the Walton Family Foundation.

WHEN & WHERE

Founder Session 1 : Tuesday, April 5, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., TheatreSquared, 477 West Spring Street, Fayetteville.

Founder Session 2 : Wednesday, April 6, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, 801 Southeast 8th Street, #71, Bentonville.

Investor Session 1 : Tuesday, April 5, 4 to 5:30 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 West Spring Street, Fayetteville.

Investor Session 2 : Wednesday, April 6, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, 801 Southeast 8th Street, #71, Bentonville.

To learn more and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
Fayetteville, AR
Business
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

CEO acknowledges 2nd anniversary of Washington Regional’s first COVID patient

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The President and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System sent out a letter on March 17, acknowledging the two-year anniversary of the medical center’s first admission of a patient with COVID-19. “While the response of the health care profession to the COVID-19 pandemic has been truly heroic, that response has exacted […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Remarkable Women: Melisa Laelan

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Remarkable” is defined as “worthy of being noticed, especially as being uncommon or extraordinary.” Melisa Laelan fits that bill as a defender of rights, justice and culture. “Our mission is to empower the Marshallese community through four pillars; leadership, health, education, and cultural,” Laelan said. Laelan is a matriarch of the […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Cca#Arkansas Ag#Gofundme Entrepreneurs#Theatresquared
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

How the interest rate hike could impact Arkansans

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percent Wednesday to combat the country’s high inflation. Mark Jones, credit counselor at Credit Counseling of Arkansas, said higher interest rates could make it more expensive to borrow. Arkansans could see an increase on their credit card bills or mortgage payments. “The payment […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy