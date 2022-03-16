Global crowdfunding experts to host sessions in NWA for entrepreneurs and investors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, global crowdfunding experts from Crowdfunding Capital Advisors (CCA) will host a series of free programs on April 5-6 designed for entrepreneurs, business owners and potential retail investors.

Equity and debt crowdfunding offerings, with retail investors, have been occurring in the United States since 2016. As of October 2021, more than 1.2 million individuals have invested over $1 billion in startups and small businesses in all 50 states, and across over 1,300 cities and towns.

Entrepreneurs and business owners will learn about equity and debt crowdfunding and get a better understanding of the tools available to help raise capital. Retail investors will learn best practices for investing in startups and what to look for when evaluating potential ventures.

The sessions are sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Council with support from the Walton Family Foundation.

WHEN & WHERE

Founder Session 1 : Tuesday, April 5, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., TheatreSquared, 477 West Spring Street, Fayetteville.

Founder Session 2 : Wednesday, April 6, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, 801 Southeast 8th Street, #71, Bentonville.

Investor Session 1 : Tuesday, April 5, 4 to 5:30 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 West Spring Street, Fayetteville.

Investor Session 2 : Wednesday, April 6, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, 801 Southeast 8th Street, #71, Bentonville.

To learn more and to register, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.