Telos Corp. (TLS) PT Lowered to $18 at DA Davidson

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger lowered ... This...

www.streetinsider.com

Motley Fool

3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying on the Dip

Ark Invest recently scooped shares of Block, Shopify, and Zoom Video Communications for a lot less than it paid for them last year. Shopify and Block make operating small businesses easier, but in a market environment where growth stocks are scorned, they've lost a lot of their luster. Cathie Wood...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Major Bargains

ARK Invest has been buying Coinbase and Roku like it's nobody’s business. While they might be facing short-term headwinds, these industry leaders have promising futures. ARK Invest and Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood have had a rough year. The company's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT:ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in 2021, peaking in February. Since then, however, this ETF has crashed, and it is now down about 64% from those all-time highs. Additionally, the ETF is just 20% above its price three years ago.
STOCKS
TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vroom Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) brought in sales totaling $934.49 million during Q4 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 32.28%, resulting in a loss of $129.79 million. In Q3, Vroom brought in $896.76 million in sales but lost $98.12 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Synthetic Biologics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Synthetic Biologics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Dollar General Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar General has an average price target of $232.29 with a high of $263.00 and a low of $220.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Priority Tech Holdings

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Priority Tech Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Priority Tech Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Broadcom: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $4.1 per share. On Monday, Broadcom will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $4.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Benzinga

Where Select Medical Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Select Medical Holdings. The company has an average price target of $38.0 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $28.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Fiverr International Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fiverr International has an average price target of $100.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wireless Telecom Group reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

