Telos Corp. (TLS) PT Lowered to $18 at DA Davidson

ARK Invest has been buying Coinbase and Roku like it's nobody’s business. While they might be facing short-term headwinds, these industry leaders have promising futures. ARK Invest and Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood have had a rough year. The company's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT:ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in 2021, peaking in February. Since then, however, this ETF has crashed, and it is now down about 64% from those all-time highs. Additionally, the ETF is just 20% above its price three years ago.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO