As of Wednesday, Connecticut has fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time in nearly eight months. The state’s seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, stands at its lowest level since last summer. For two months, all key metrics have pointed to less transmission and less illness. And yet experts say the encouraging trends may not last much longer. In the coming ...

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO