ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

HSBC joins JPMorgan in betting on a metaverse future that could be worth trillions

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XECDR_0eh04l7B00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Banking competition is heating up in the metaverse.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong–based bank HSBC said it would join the metaverse through a partnership with the Sandbox platform. The bank will be buying a plot of digital land in the virtual world and center it on sports, e-sports, and gaming, according to a Wednesday blog post by the Sandbox, although the two parties did not give further details.

“At HSBC, we see great potential to create new experiences through emerging platforms, opening up a world of opportunity for our current and future customers and for the communities we serve,” wrote Suresh Balaji, HSBC’s chief marketing officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

After HSBC announced it would be joining the Sandbox, the platform’s native cryptocurrency, SAND, jumped more than 11% on Wednesday to $3.01. The token was priced at about $2.96 as of Wednesday afternoon, still up 9%.

HSBC did not immediately return Fortune’s request for comment.

The bank’s move to buy digital real estate comes on the heels of JPMorgan Chase’s venture into the metaverse last month. The American banking giant created a lounge in another metaverse world, Decentraland, featuring a spiral staircase, a “live” tiger, and an illuminated picture of CEO Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan wrote in a report last month that the metaverse represents a $1 trillion market opportunity in the coming years. Projections from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been even rosier. Goldman said in January that the metaverse could be more like an $8 trillion opportunity. Morgan Stanley followed up in February by saying the metaverse would be worth $8 trillion in China alone.

So far, HSBC and JPMorgan are the only banks that have announced digital real estate outposts in the metaverse. Each has chosen two different platforms, with different strengths.

While the Sandbox is more games-focused, Decentraland is more focused on experiences and socializing. The major difference, though, is that Decentraland is up and running, whereas the Sandbox is still beta testing and rolling out updates and developments but is currently open to all.

But both worlds have received massive investment. The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Hong Kong gaming company Animoca Brands, raised $93 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 last November. For its part, Decentraland has raised about $25 million, according to Pitchbook data, including from the Sandbox’s parent company, Animoca Brands.

And aside from banks, all kinds of brands have bought themselves an outpost on one metaverse platform or another.

Samsung recently created a replica of its flagship store in New York City’s Meatpacking District in the metaverse platform Decentraland. In January, the record label conglomerate Warner Music Group said it planned to build a hybrid musical theme park and concert venue in the Sandbox.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Coinspeaker

HSBC to Acquire Virtual LAND in The Sandbox Metaverse

With this migration to the metaverse, HSBC becomes the first international bank to join The Sandbox. International banking and financial services provider HSBC has joined hands with the Sandbox on a collaboration set to transform engagement in the gaming metaverse. This partnership opens the stage for digital communities and international financial services providers to engage, according to a press release from The Sandbox.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Metaverse#The Asia Pacific Region#Jpmorgan Chase#American
Fortune

China’s Xi Jinping could rescue Vladimir Putin and Russia from Western sanctions. Here’s why he won’t

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed the pros and cons of invading Ukraine last month, he gambled that he could rely on the support of a crucial ally: his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. And for a while that bet paid off.
POLITICS
Fortune

Why oil has suddenly dipped back down below $100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast. West Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more than...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
China
AFP

Biden orders work to begin on future digital dollar

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered government agencies to begin work on creating a digital US dollar, weighing the risks and benefits of a move that could be a game changer for the global financial system. And due to the global implications of using digital assets, Washington will work with other governments on the effort that "will also address risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy," Yellen said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

After being sealed for 2 years, China must take 3 critical steps before opening back up

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Each morning, Ankita Kulkarni, a 21-year-old university student living in Mumbai, wakes up, makes a pot of tea, and then takes out her phone to search for updates about China’s COVID-zero policies. If there is even a slight hint that China may be relaxing some COVID-zero measures, Kulkarni, who is going by a pseudonym owing to concerns about her Chinese visa, immediately shares the news with a group chat of dozens of her classmates.
CHINA
Fortune

NATO will act if Russia hits alliance, U.S. says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. WASHINGTON—White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia will face a response from NATO should any of its attacks in Ukraine cross borders and hit members of the security alliance.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Wells Fargo's head of communications, branding leaving bank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s head of communications and brand management, Barri Rafferty, is leaving the bank in May, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. Rafferty was in charge of improving the bank’s public image and communications strategy, according to a memo viewed by Reuters that announced Rafferty’s departure to staff last week.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

103K+
Followers
5K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy