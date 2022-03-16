'Kung Fu' Cast Gets a Case of the Giggles On Set: Watch the Bloopers! (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson are teaming up for a new Lifetime thriller. The pair star in Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, an original film produced by T.D. Jakes and Shaun Robinson. The story picks up with single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Williams), who meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), who seems to be everything she's looking for in a partner -- handsome, smart and an attorney as well. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes she's been swept up by Xavier’s passion and abandoned her own principles. When his jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother, Sarah (Knowles-Lawson), and turns to her ex-childhood boyfriend, Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller).
