ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential. U.S.-listed Chinese EV names have been especially affected recently by uncertain futures on U.S. stock exchanges.

That volatility played in their favor Wednesday, with stocks of names including Nio (NYSE: NIO) , XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) , and Li Auto (NYSE: LI) shooting higher. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, their shares were up 20.6%, 27.1%, and 28%, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfHUa_0eh04ZTL00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Today's pop comes as reports say China has indicated it will support U.S.-listed shares. The fear of delisting U.S.-based Chinese shares has grown recently as regulators from both countries have signaled they are cracking down on the listings. But China now says that it is cooperatively working with U.S. regulators to create more stability in the situation, reports CNBC .

The report quoted a statement made by Chinese regulators made at a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He saying, "The Chinese government continues to support various kinds of businesses' overseas listings." The statement added that regulators intend to complete the crackdown on internet platform companies "as soon as possible."

Now what

While today's development appears to be good news for shareholders, other external risks remain. COVID-19 cases are growing in China, and some companies are having to halt operations as the government seeks to control the spread. Reuters reported today that Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai facility for two days, for example, related to the recent outbreak.

Geopolitical events and supply chain challenges have also contributed to recent uncertainty and sinking share prices . Even with today's stock surges, the shares of Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto have dropped between 17% and 35% over the past month.

While the aforementioned risks persist, the companies themselves are growing quickly. Year over year, electric vehicle deliveries jumped 109%, 263%, and 177%, respectively, for Nio, XPeng, and Li in 2021.

These stocks have always been for aggressive parts of a portfolio. Added recent risk has driven the shares down to levels not seen in almost two years for some Chinese EV names. Today's jump shows what can happen if some risks are alleviated. Investors with long-term time horizons and enough of a risk appetite might still find recent prices attractive entry points.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Howard Smith owns NIO Inc. and XPeng Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends NIO Inc. and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xpeng#Stock#Ev#Chinese#Getty Images#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. jumped 1.6% in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200. XJO,. +1.10%. added 0.9% and South Korea’s Kospi. 180721,. +1.44%. gained 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng.
WORLD
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

Nio ( NIO -11.90% ) stock was trading up 14.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday. Multiple factors seemed to be sending the electric vehicle (EV) stock soaring. At its annual investor day event late last year, Nio said it expected to start deliveries of its flagship electric sedan ET7 by March 28. The latest updates from China suggest Nio is on track with its plans.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

Rivian has already announced plans for its second production facility, so any decrease in volume estimates won't be welcome news. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nvidia, Boeing, Micron and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DiDi Global (DIDI), Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD) – China-based stocks listed in the U.S. are staging strong rallies in premarket trading, helped by state media reports that the Chinese government will take steps to support the markets and the economy, and that the U.S. and China are progressing toward an agreement on regulatory requirements for those companies. Didi surged 36.7% in the premarket, with Alibaba up 19.2%, JD.com rallying 21% and Pinduoduo soaring 32.5%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Motley Fool

Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

Investors have found renewed optimism in Rivian recently. Rivian still has a long road ahead as it scales its vehicle production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

New COVID-19 lockdowns in China have brought added concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why XPeng Stock Is Plummeting Today

A confluence of risk factors is prompting big sell-offs for Chinese stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Luna Innovations Shares Trading Higher Today

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: LUNA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $24.2 million, beating the consensus of $23.7 million. The gross margin contracted 300 bps to 58%, driven primarily by product mix due to acquisitions. Luna reported a positive operating margin of 4.3% against a negative margin...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy