ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2clw_0eh04KTg00

(NEXSTAR) – After two long years of a global pandemic, Apple is finally making it easier for folks with masks to unlock their iPhones.

As part of its iOS 15.4 update, Apple has debuted a new “Face ID with a Mask” option for iPhone models 12 and later. The new feature will now allow users to unlock their mobile devices while wearing masks or face coverings, saving them the trouble of punching in their passcodes, pulling down their masks or using their Apple Watches to circumvent the process.

The update will also allow masked users to access Apple Pay or authorize apps that require Face ID.

New Jersey city removes Putin’s name from 9/11 memorial

To set up the new feature, users will need to open Settings and choose Face ID & Passcode before turning on the “Face ID with a Mask” option. At the setup screen, users are instructed to remove their masks so the device can better recognize the “unique features around the eye area.”

“You must be looking at your phone to use Face ID while wearing mask,” the instructions explain.

Once setup is complete, users who wear glasses can opt to further tweak the accuracy by tapping “Add Glasses” on the Face ID & Passcode screen.

Apple has warned, however, that users who “wear a face mask too high or too close” to their eyes may still have trouble unlocking their phones once setup is complete. (“This feature requires your eyes to be unblocked,” the company said. )

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Apple had previously attempted to make it easy, or at least less of a hassle, for users to unlock their iPhones in places where masks were required. The iOS 31.5 update, released in 2020, sped up access to the passcode screen for users wearing masks. And in 2021, the iOS 14.5 update allowed masked users to unlock their phones if they were also wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.

In addition to the newest Face ID option, this week’s iOS 15.4 update also includes dozens of new emoji and an additional voice for Siri, among other features and bug fixes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police make arrest in fatal 2020 shooting of teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have charged an 18-year-old man with murder after a shooting in July 2020 resulted in one teenager dying. Police announced Sunday that Michael Green has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation, and seven counts of felony assault for the July 4, 2020, shooting that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Indiah Corley.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One killed in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a person was found shot inside a vehicle in northeast Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3CC4Prp.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Id#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Settings#The Face Id Passcode
BGR.com

iOS 15.4 adds 37 new emojis to your iPhone – here’s every single one

Apple held its first big event of 2022 on Tuesday to reveal the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac Studio. The company also confirmed that the final version of iOS 15.4 will roll out next week. The first iOS 15.4 beta debuted in late January, bringing a number of significant new features to iPhone. We’ll cover those features later, but emoji fans will be thrilled to know that iOS 15.4 also includes 37 new emoji characters and a few updated emojis.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 important iPhone security settings to change right now

Modern smartphones have so many neat features that it’s hard to keep up. Even when you think you’ve mastered all your phone’s secrets, an update adds some new ones. The iPhone is Apple’s most popular product, and the Cupertino company does everything it can to keep up with the latest tech developments while adding its own. You may have had an iPhone for years and not know everything it’s capable of. Tap or click here for seven hidden iPhone features you may not know.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Print a PDF From Your iPhone in a Few Quick Taps

We use our phones for nearly everything, which means you might need to print documents from your mobile device occasionally. Whether it's a work-related report or a new recipe, sometimes it's just easier to read a hard copy rather than a digital file on your phone's tiny 6-inch screen. Printing...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Should you buy an iPhone 13 mini now or wait for the 2022 iPhone SE?

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With an updatediPhone SE possibly arriving at Apple's 'Peek performance' March 8 event, should you wait for Apple's new entry-level smartphone or buy the iPhone 13 mini today?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

iOS 15.4 Rumors: Apple's iPhone Update Could Be Coming Next Week

Apple's iOS 15.4 remains in beta, but the updated version of the iPhone operating system may be released to the public soon. Apple is set to host an event on March 8. We expect to see a few new devices like the iPhone SE 3 and updated iPad, and iOS 15.4 may make its debut, too. This means the update, which reportedly features a gender-neutral voice option for Siri and antistalking alerts for AirTags, is possibly only a week away.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week. Here Are the Biggest Updates

Apple's next iPhone update will arrive next week, the company announced Tuesday at its first event of the year. iOS 15.4 has seen five beta versions and introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited arrival of Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, and a final version of the operating system will be available as a free update next week and come preloaded on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in their new green variants, as well as the latest iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung excludes chargers from new Galaxy A series phones

The new Galaxy A-series is here, but Samsung has stopped including wall chargers with the devices and rumor has it that the M-series is next. Samsung has flipped back and forth when it comes to including chargers with its phones. The company’s higher-priced devices ditched the adapters in 2021 while its budget lines like the A and M series have continued including the wall plugs. Now that the newest models are here, however, it seems as if the company is done providing wall-charging options for free with each device sold.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple confirms iOS 15.4 update will be available for your iPhone in one week

The next update to iOS 15 has been confirmed by Apple and it is scheduled to arrive next week, meaning it might be available to download around March 16. At the March Event, Apple confirmed the last in the line of the M1 chips, called M1 Ultra, which is available in the new Mac Studio. There's also a new 2022, 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3, an iPad Air 5, and a new green color option available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, available to order on March 11.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung’s virtual event on March 17 may feature Galaxy A phones

2022 has been a busy year for Samsung, and it looks to be getting even busier. Samsung has sent an invitation to a virtual event on Thursday, March 17, 2022. And by the looks of it, this one’s going to be a global event that could herald the arrival of a number of new mid-range smartphones.
CELL PHONES
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in downtown Columbus garage dies

DISCLAIMER: Surveillance footage of the March 7 incident in a downtown Columbus parking garage. Some might find this video disturbing COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man shot during an altercation in a garage in downtown Columbus last week has died. An official with the Ohio Attorney General’s office confirmed the death Tuesday. The man was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly accident investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and a section of Morse Road has been closed Thursday after a fatal crash, police said. https://nbc4i.co/3igzEs9.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus Zoo CEO to pay back $400,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A settlement for $400,000 has been approved by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium board of directors from its former chief executive officer Thomas Stalf. Stalf will repay the zoo for benefits he received inappropriately as identified partly through a forensic audit last August, the zoo said in a media release on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 12 mini

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you are wondering which budget small iPhone to buy, Apple now makes the choice even harder as it left the 5.4" iPhone 12 mini in its roster, yet introduced the iPhone SE (2022) with a newer chipset at a much lower price. Which one to get? Check out our comparison.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to record a phone call on the iPhone

There are times when you may want to record a phone call on the iPhone, this can be done legally with the consent of both parties. You should not record a call on your phone without the other person’s consent. If you record a telephone call without the other...
CELL PHONES
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Your Apple iPhone May Be Booby-Trapped

Anyone who has ever owned an Apple device understands. When that device, so precious and beloved at the beginning, fails or breaks, you know you are in for a rough few days if not weeks, depending on where you live. First, you probably try to figure out how to fix...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Did You Know All Six of These Hidden Apple Watch Features?

Do you know what's amazing? How much you can do with just your Apple Watch. This little wearable device has so many features and hidden tricks you're probably not using all of them—and you totally should. Your Apple Watch isn't much more than just another cool device that helps you read notifications or measure your heartbeat. From mindfulness apps to different ways to unlock your Apple devices, there's a lot your Apple Watch can do that you probably didn't know about.
ELECTRONICS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy