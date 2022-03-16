ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, IL

St. Francisville council discusses water meter project

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 1 day ago

false

The St. Francisville City Council met in regular session on March 9 where the council continued its discussions on the water replacement project.
The council voted to spend $22,000 of its COVID-19 relief fund to finance the project. More discussions will take place in the future regarding the number of meters to be installed and the timeline in which the installation will take place.
The council was given an update on the installation of security cameras at the Wabash Cannnonball Bridge toll booth. Similar cameras will also be installed at the city’s water plant.
Wayne’s Tree Service was the winning bidder of three bids submitted to conduct demolition work at 9th and Clark streets. The bid from Wayne’s came in at over $16,000.
In other business:
• A city-wide clean-up day has been set for Friday, May 13. Further details regarding the event will be released in the future.
• The council voted to use over $46,000 of motor fuel tax money to provide upgrades throughout the city on various projects.
The next meeting of the St. Francisville City Council is planned for Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Saint Francisville, IL
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Uban Construction#St Francisville Council#Wayne S Tree Service
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
632
Followers
273
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy