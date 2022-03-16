St. Francisville council discusses water meter project

false

The St. Francisville City Council met in regular session on March 9 where the council continued its discussions on the water replacement project.

The council voted to spend $22,000 of its COVID-19 relief fund to finance the project. More discussions will take place in the future regarding the number of meters to be installed and the timeline in which the installation will take place.

The council was given an update on the installation of security cameras at the Wabash Cannnonball Bridge toll booth. Similar cameras will also be installed at the city’s water plant.

Wayne’s Tree Service was the winning bidder of three bids submitted to conduct demolition work at 9th and Clark streets. The bid from Wayne’s came in at over $16,000.

In other business:

• A city-wide clean-up day has been set for Friday, May 13. Further details regarding the event will be released in the future.

• The council voted to use over $46,000 of motor fuel tax money to provide upgrades throughout the city on various projects.

The next meeting of the St. Francisville City Council is planned for Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.