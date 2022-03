Halle Berry's arrival at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards just reminded everyone in attendance of one thing: she's not afraid to rock a bold new look. Berry showed up to the award show with a brand-new hairstyle, which happens to be one of 2022's biggest hair trends: a buzzed bixie cut. A bixie cut is "shorter than a bob, longer than a pixie, and with the hair off the neck and midface," April Peele, a hairstylist at Salon SCK, previously told POPSUGAR. Instead of keeping it traditional, Berry opted to buzz the side of her head and chose to dye it a two-toned color with platinum blond on top and a dark brown underneath.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO