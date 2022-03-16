ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Chad Henne re-signs with Chiefs, reports say

By Juan Cisneros
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed backup quarterback Chad Henne to a one-year-deal, according to reports .

Henne joined Kansas City in 2018 and has spent time backing up Patrick Mahomes.

The 36-year-old stamped his name into the Chiefs history books when he stepped in for Mahomes in the AFC Divisional Round against the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

Who is new Chiefs safety Justin Reid?

Henne was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft and later joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.

With the Chiefs, Henne played a total of 8 regular season games and started one of those. He has completed 41 of his 57 attempts for 359 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

