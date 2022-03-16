‘Tunic’ review: a link to a fox

Tunic is an isometric action adventure game with an emphasis on discovery and exploration. In it ,you play as a brave little fox exploring a mysterious land. At first, you only have a stick to defend yourself—but as you explore, more of the world and its secrets will become obvious to you. Its mysteries will be revealed through explorations, but also through collecting game manual pages. Tunic doesn’t even really tell you how to play it—instead, it encourages you to experiment and try things out. In fact, by design, information is obfuscated behind a mysterious language. By doing this, Tunic manages to feel like a nostalgia trip for a game I’ve never played, like I’m a child figuring out a an import game—or I’m too young to be able to read, but can still work the controls. Tunic, quite literally, invokes a feeling in me I haven’t had since I was a small child.

