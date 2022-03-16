Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Click here to read the full article. Mike Myers’ six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate is playing off the number 5 from the title in a big way for its release plans. Since joining Instagram a week ago, Myers had been teasing the first trailer with images prominently featuring the number. This morning, the account posted the teaser at 5:55 PM PT, announcing that The Pentaverate will debut 5/5.
The trailer reveals Jeremy Irons as the series’ narrator and provides a glimpse at the cast, Myers, who plays eight (!) roles, Jennifer Saunders, who plays two, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi...
Comments / 0