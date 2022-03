Mental health professional Fanny Sesay explains potential triggers and how to be of support. Social anxiety is real. The persistent fear of being watched or judged by others isn’t just in your head – it’s a more common feeling than you think. Some of your friends, colleagues, peers, and even loved ones could be experiencing these crippling feelings, but may not necessarily have the language to express what and how they’re feeling. Thankfully, Girls United spoke to a certified social worker and mental health professional about social anxiety, methods of treatment and how to support someone you know and love.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO