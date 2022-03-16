Niles woman arrested after crash, chase in Cortland

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman was arrested after police say she hit a parked car, almost hit a police cruiser and drove away.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to an ODNR parking area off of McCleary Jacoby Road in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they saw a man and woman arguing. They say the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Gina Gelsomino, threw something into the woods, got into her car and backed into another parked car in the lot as she tried to leave, according to a police report.

The officer in his cruiser was almost hit by Gelsomino as she was leaving the lot at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Officers followed Gelsomino and tried to pull her over but she would not stop, the report stated. The chase continued into Cortland where she was finally detained by a Cortland officer in an ODNR parking lot near Main Street.

Gelsomino was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of police.

