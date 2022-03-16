ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Every Raised Bed Gardening Question You Didn’t Even Know You Should Ask

By Navpreet Dhillon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted from Sunset’s newsletter, “Sunset 101: The Ultimate Guide to Raised Beds.” To find out more about Sunset’s newsletters, click here. Kevin Espiritu has been teaching the world how to garden for more than 10 years. The author of Field Guide to...

thespruce.com

9 Hosta Garden Design Ideas to Bring Your Yard to Life

Perhaps no garden plant is as easy to grow, prolific, and versatile as the hosta. Available in thousands of varieties, it has an enormous range of sizes, shapes, colors, and textures. It's one of the most popular choices for shade gardens, although many hosta varieties can tolerate full sun. It's not surprising that many gardeners have multiple hostas in their landscapes, and the creation of an entire hosta garden is a popular design choice.
GARDENING
Well+Good

You Should Be Washing Your Duvet Cover At Least Every Other Week—Yes, Even if You Use a Top Sheet

My personal hell is reassembling my bed after washing my bedding—especially putting my duvet cover back on, which means that's the one piece of my bed linens that's most neglected. I mean, I use a top sheet (usually) so I should be good to wash it like once a month (or every few months), right? Uh, apparently not. Since I just acquired a soft, super pretty duvet cover from Parachute's new organic cotton collection, I figured it was a good time to get it together and start laundering it properly (aka taking care of my nice things). So asked a few pros for advice on how often to wash a duvet cover.
HOME & GARDEN
Cape Gazette

Give your plants a little pick-me-up with coffee

For some of us, coffee is a magic drink that lets us get gardening done quicker, and for some, drinking coffee just means we do dumb things even faster and with more energy. In moderation, drinking coffee can give us a longer life span, along with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Coffee, cool and black with no sugar or milk, is also great for many plants, especially acid-loving houseplants such as African violets (Saintpaulia spp), Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum), impatiens, Norfolk Island pines, Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii), jade plant (Crassula ovata), spider plants, Phalaenopsis orchids, and Dieffenbachia. All seem to respond well to a weekly watering with coffee. Coffee has a pH of 5.2 to 6.9. The lower the pH, the more acid; so most coffee is very acidic. Most plants grow best in soil that is slightly acid to neutral pH (5.8 to 7). Outdoors, pour your coffee onto azaleas, roses, rhododendrons, Siberian iris, lupine, and all evergreen trees. Avoid giving coffee to geraniums. You can also pour leftover coffee onto your compost pile.
GARDENING
#Gardening Tips#Home Gardening#Vegetable Gardens#Sunset
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant your summer vegetable garden

Growing vegetables in your garden is good for you and can be done in a single pot on your patio or on a larger scale depending upon the space and time you have available. Good planning and preparation will reduce the workload in your garden. For example, if you install a drip system or soaker hose that can accommodate all of your beds, you will never have to drag an irrigation hose around. If you apply a heavy layer of coarse mulch between the beds, your weeding will be minimal. If you build raised beds, your garden will be more organized and less likely to degrade to weeds.
GARDENING
Hello Magazine

10 spring plants you didn't realise could be deadly for your dog

Ah spring, it's lovely to see you at last! The sun is finally starting to come out again, meaning we can spend more time in the garden with our beloved pets and enjoy the blossoming flora. But are you aware that some plants are dangerous for your precious pups?. From...
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: What to know before you build a raised garden bed

Last Tuesday, we talked about the advantages and disadvantages of in-ground versus raised bed gardens. This week, let’s talk about how to construct a raised bed garden as well as something called a square foot garden. One of the great things about raised beds is that you can build...
TULSA, OK
Columbian

Gardening With Allen: Fruit trees may be pruned now

When is the best time to prune fruit trees? Do I need to get professional help or is it something I can do myself?. Any time from now until fruit trees start to bloom and grow is the best time to prune, although they can be pruned at other times. Most gardeners can prune their own fruit trees following a few simple steps.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Small Urban Gardens Can Be Kid-Friendly, Too

Raising children in a city has its challenges, not least of which is having minimal space to play. Any outside space that people do have is hugely important, especially if there are younger family members. As a permaculture garden designer, I often work to help those with children make their small urban gardens as child-friendly as possible.
GARDENING
