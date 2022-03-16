Every Raised Bed Gardening Question You Didn’t Even Know You Should Ask

For some of us, coffee is a magic drink that lets us get gardening done quicker, and for some, drinking coffee just means we do dumb things even faster and with more energy. In moderation, drinking coffee can give us a longer life span, along with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Coffee, cool and black with no sugar or milk, is also great for many plants, especially acid-loving houseplants such as African violets (Saintpaulia spp), Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum), impatiens, Norfolk Island pines, Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii), jade plant (Crassula ovata), spider plants, Phalaenopsis orchids, and Dieffenbachia. All seem to respond well to a weekly watering with coffee. Coffee has a pH of 5.2 to 6.9. The lower the pH, the more acid; so most coffee is very acidic. Most plants grow best in soil that is slightly acid to neutral pH (5.8 to 7). Outdoors, pour your coffee onto azaleas, roses, rhododendrons, Siberian iris, lupine, and all evergreen trees. Avoid giving coffee to geraniums. You can also pour leftover coffee onto your compost pile.

