The figures that directors Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari assemble as talking heads for their documentary assault the viewer Greek Chorus-style, outlining a compelling, smothering, and effective picture of amateur investors stumbling upon the stock market as one might a church or guru. “Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets” spends just 84 minutes telling a tight and surprisingly nuanced story that never veers into outright mythmaking — despite several of its subjects’ best efforts — pulling up just short of a more interesting examination of a much larger system. For most, the smash-cuts, grievance monologues, and meme literacy will be enough to flesh out the narrow story Cooper and Canepari try to tell, yet “Diamond Hands,” ironically, doesn’t cut that deep.

