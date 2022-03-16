Marvel denounces anti-LGBTQ+ laws following Disney response to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Marvel Studios on Wednesday condemned recent legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community after parent company Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney’s response to the bill, which would restrict classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s primary schools, has been criticized by employees and LGBTQ+ advocates.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has apologized for the company’s response, but employees who say the apology has proven too little too late are still staging walkouts this week in protest.

“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marvel, which is owned by Disney, wrote Wednesday in a statement posted to Twitter. “Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.”

“Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect,” Marvel added.

In a letter published last week to Disney leadership, a group of Pixar employees said they were “hurt” by Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s insufficient response to the bill, which would also bar public school teachers of all grade levels from addressing sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

Chapek had at first stayed silent on the bill and in an email to employees addressing the company’s lack of response said he was reticent to come out publicly against “Don’t Say Gay” because corporate statements “do very little to change outcomes or minds” and are “often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.”

Chapek has since said he opposes the bill, though that admission came only after the legislation had been passed by the state legislature. It now heads to the desk of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has previously signaled support for the bill.

Chapek in opposing the legislation also pledged to donate $5 million to LGBTQ+ organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which said it would not accept any money from Disney until “meaningful action” has been taken.

Late last week, Chapek in a memo apologized to Disney employees for his bungled response to the bill, adding that the company will be pausing political donations in Florida. Disney will also be “increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states,” he said.

But Chapek’s apology rang hollow for many Disney workers, who beginning this week are staging a number of short virtual walkouts to protest Chapek’s and Disney’s response to the bill. A full walkout is scheduled for March 22.

“The recent statements by The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) leadership regarding the Florida legislature’s recent ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Primarily, those statements have indicated that leadership still does not truly understand the impact this legislation is having not only on Cast Members in the state of Florida, but on all members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the company and beyond.”

