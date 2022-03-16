ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Ocean-floor boring project planned off Ocean, Monmouth counties

By Sanne Young
Star News Group
 1 day ago
MANASQUAN — A Danish company that develops offshore wind farms plans to conduct geotechnical borings this spring on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean off Monmouth and northern Ocean counties, according to a letter sent to borough officials.
The Feb. 14 letter notified the borough that Ocean Wind 2 LLC, an affiliate of Ørsted North America, has applied to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for a permit to conduct borings to gain “information on soil properties to optimize cable burial methods and design.”
“The project involves conducting geotechnical survey borings within the proposed offshore survey area, which extends north to south from the City of Long Branch to the Borough of Mantoloking, and east to west from approximately 250 meters off the coast to the 3 nautical mile state water boundary. The survey will begin in spring 2022, is expected to have a minimum duration of 60 days, and operations will be conducted during daylight hours,” the letter states.
Similar letters were sent to governing officials in Mantoloking, Bay Head, Point Pleasant Beach, Sea Girt, Lake Como, Spring Lake, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Avon-By-The-Sea, Neptune, Asbury Park, Loch Arbour, Allenhurst, Deal and Long Branch.
Ørsted is proposing to interconnect its planned Ocean Wind 2 wind farm off Atlantic County to a substation in Smithburg, Freehold Township. For technical reasons, the company cannot use substations farther south, so it is looking at other possible locations, Stephanie Francoeur, an Ørsted spokesperson, said in an email to The Coast Star.
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management [BOEM] has leased to wind-energy companies nearly 1 million acres of federal waters off the Jersey Shore. Nearly 600 wind turbines are planned for installation in a first round and many additional hundreds in a second round.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

