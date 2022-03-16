Zane Trace Players to present 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' at The Renner

ZANESVILLE — The Zane Trace Players will present Disney's musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 8 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. March 20 and 27 at the Renner Theater, 148 N. Seventh St.

New to the Renner stage is Valtinen E. Karille as Esmeralda, the gypsy who is sympathetic to the hunchback Quasimodo, played by Richard Tolliver. Kerby Staker is lead villain, Claude Frollo. Dev Gee is the battle weary Capt. Phoebus.

Also in the cast bringing the world of 15th century Paris to life are Lura Wallace Brannon as Clopin, Alaine Kay, Amanda Cox and Abby Cox as the commenting statues and Chad Dueck and James McCandlish as the ornery chattering gargoyles.

Costumes are by Jean Graap, Jeanine Busey and Tahnee Kay. Director is Bruce Revennaugh.

"(The play) is based on Victor Hugo’s novel and the music from the Disney animation. This story more closely adheres to that of the novel. It is much darker than the animation," Revennaugh said. "This production tries to explore the questions of what makes a monster and what makes a man? How does humanity look? Who do we accept and who do we reject and why? If philosophy is not your passion, I hope you enjoy the beautiful music as we present this storied theater production."

Tickets are available at therenner.org and seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors and $5 for children.