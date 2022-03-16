ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Miami man, 43, faces three charges after overnight incident in Naples

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hoEm_0egzzf1O00

Collier County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Miami man after they say he attacked another person at a Naples parking lot just past midnight Wednesday.

Diego Gaston Dominguez, 42, faces three charges — burglary with assault or battery; exposure; and resisting an officer without violence.

More crime coverage:Immokalee man found guilty of 2008 molestation of child; sentencing scheduled May 6

And:Wisconsin man fought, bit, spit blood at officers during Marco Island bar skirmish

The incident occurred in the 1460 block of Golden Gate Parkway.

According to the arrest report, a woman was traveling from Tennessee to Miami, and was sitting in a U-Haul.

Within 10 minutes of arriving at the parking lot, the victim heard someone knocking on the driver's side window, according to the affidavit.

The victim rolled down her window and Dominguez attempted to grab her face, neck and shoulders in what the victim described as an attempt to pull her from the vehicle, according to the report.

As victim tried to close the window and Dominguez reached for the driver's door handle from the inside.

She then put the U-Haul in reverse gear and drove away, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found Dominguez in the parking lot. They say he attempted to resist arrest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The U Haul#The News Press#The Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

1K+
Followers
865
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy