These are the best places to live in the US, report says

(NEXSTAR) – Looking to relocate this year? A new report from Niche, a rankings and review site, has found the best places to live in the U.S. based on data from the federal government.

To create its “2022 Best Places to Live in America” rankings , Niche reviewed data from the Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CDC, as well as reviews from locals submitted on its platform. Factors like affordability, the housing market, diversity, area schools, and walkability were considered for its rankings.

In addition to the best places and cities to live in America, Niche has created lists for best suburbs and neighborhoods by state, metro area, and county. There are also more specific lists , including the best places for families, homebuyers, and retirees.

The top cities appear in the South, the East Coast, and the Midwest.

The five best cities to live in are:

The Woodlands, Texas Cambridge, Mass. Naperville, Ill. Arlington, Va. Overland Park, Kansas

Planning on moving to a general region rather than a specific location? Niche found that the best counties to live in are:

Los Alamos County, N.M. Oconee County, Ga. Johnson County, Kan. Hamilton County, Ind. Collin County, Texas

The best zip codes, according to Niche, are:

48084 in Troy, Mich. 10001 in New York City 46032 in Carmel, Ind. 19003 in Ardmore, Pa. 48864 in Okemos, Mich.

To view Niche’s full 2022 list of the best places to live, click here .

