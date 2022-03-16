ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul signs new laws on workplace harassment, discrimination

By Matt Driffill
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation Wednesday that addresses workplace harassment and discrimination.

One of the laws establishes a confidential hotline for complaints of workplace sexual harassment. Another law includes the state and all public employees as subject to human rights law. A third law prohibits the release of personnel records as a retaliatory action against employees.

The package of laws was signed at a Women’s History Month celebration with advocates for gender equity and women’s rights.

“From day one, it has been one of my top priorities to clean up Albany, change a culture of harassment and abuse, and ensure safe, respectful workplaces,” Gov. Hochul said. “Everyone has the right to a workplace free of unlawful discrimination and harassment, and I will never stop fighting for gender equity. While there’s more work to be done, I am proud of the steps we are taking to promote safety, dignity, and respect for all New Yorkers.”

Legislation S.812B/A.2035B will require the Division of Human Rights to establish a toll free confidential hotline for complaints of workplace sexual harassment. Many victims of workplace sexual harassment are unable to exercise their legal rights because they are not aware of what those rights are. The function of the hotline will be to connect complainants with experienced pro-bono attorneys who will help make them aware of their legal rights and advise them on the specifics of their individualized cases.

Legislation S.3395B/A.2483B clarifies that the State is considered an employer of anyone serving in the executive, judiciary, and legislative branches – including the staff of elected officials or judges – and subject to the provisions of the Human Rights Law. This legislation will clarify that the state will not be able to avoid responsibility for harassment of public employees and ensure that New York’s sweeping anti-harassment regulations protect both public and private employees.

Legislation S.5870/A.7101 establishes that the release of personnel records to discredit victims of workplace discrimination counts as a retaliatory action under the Human Rights Law. The Human Rights Law expressly prohibits all forms of retaliation against complainants. This legislation clarifies that the release of a personnel record counts as retaliation except where it is necessary to comply with an investigation. This bill also provides additional recourse to victims of unlawful retaliation under this new provision by allowing them to file a complaint with the Attorney General who may commence a proceeding in state Supreme Court.

Comments / 4

TC Andrews
1d ago

Similar laws are needed related to racial, gender and religious discrimination which is equally, if not worse than sexual harassment in the workplace.

Reply(1)
2
AP_000789.37e7cfe80ec8417097b39cb1bafa8912.2251
1d ago

Would this cover vaccination discrimination as well??? Asking for a friend.

Reply
5
 

