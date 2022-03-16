Police arrest burglary suspect in Burbank

BURBANK (CNS) - A residential burglary and stolen car suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Burbank police after a search of more than one hour.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to North Glenoaks Boulevard and Scott Road and interrupted what they said they believed was a possible residential burglary, said Burbank Police Department Lt. Jeff Barcus.

The suspect ran from police and officers located a stolen car on Eton Drive nearby they said they believed might have been driven to the scene, Barcus said.

Police then established a perimeter in the immediate area and searched the area for the suspect with a K-9 unit and a helicopter.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 11:24 p.m. near Glenoaks Boulevard and Irving Drive, Barcus said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok