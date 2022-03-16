ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Despite Solid Performances, Apple TV’s ‘WeCrashed’ Doesn’t Work

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Maybe you should just watch the documentary. This is unfortunately the sentiment that goes along with many of the current slate of shows about scam artists. WeCrashed, Apple TV’s limited drama about the meteoric rise and disastrous fall of unicorn...

What's New On Apple TV+ This Month: 'WeCrashed, 'Severance' and More

It’s March, and Apple TV+ has some exciting new content coming your way, including new episodes of Severancedropping weekly, plus the second season of The Problem With Jon Stewart, and the Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway-led WeCrashed, which explores the rise and fall of the formerly $47 billion brand, WeWork, and the love story between two of the company’s co-founders.
TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
WeCrashed: What is fact and what is fiction in new Apple TV series?

WeCrashed, which arrived on Apple TV on 18 March, tells the story of the dramatic rise and fall of co-working company WeWork. It’s a wild saga full of scandal and intrigue – but how much of it really happened? The eight-part series stars Oscar winners Jared Leto as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah Neumann, née Paltrow, a first cousin of A-list actor and Goop boss Gwyneth. The show follows the couple from their first meeting and the launch of WeWork in 2010 to the moment in 2019 when Neumann was forced by investors...
Apple Watch 7 review: Does Apple’s newest model really do it all?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fitness trackers that help you monitor your exercise and general health are useful, but many people want more from these types of devices. The Apple Watch Series 7 is a smartwatch that not only acts as a fitness tracker but also helps you stay connected even when you aren’t near your phone. You can make and receive texts, emails and calls, as well as track your exercise goals, all with an Apple Watch.
WeCrashed is the podcast-to-TV-show pipeline’s weirdest one yet

If it wasn’t already abundantly apparent from Hulu’s The Dropout and Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Apple TV Plus’ WeCrashed is an unsubtle reminder of Hollywood’s current obsession with turning relatively recent news cycles focused on disgraced tech founders into glitzy prestige dramas. WeCrashed has enough in common with its peers that you can easily recognize a nascent formula the industry seems to be latching onto with these adaptations. But the new show manages to bring something slightly different to the table with a set of performances that are as unforgiving as they are fascinating to watch, given who WeCrashed is about and who’s portraying them.
Apple Keto Gummies (Aus) Reviews – Does It Work? What To Expect!

Apple Keto Gummies Australia – Do you find yourself finding that excess slimming normal routine becomes you no place? Are you willing to try a lot of workout plans and eating plans but not much at any time seems to do business? You’re constantly looking to make nutritious decisions that simply keep extra weight from acquired. Nevertheless they do nothing by any means that may help you lose individuals undesirable extra weight you could have attained by means of a great deal of everyday living. All that’s required may just be the physical structure you’d before you had children. That seems to get impossible today, however. There are actually many temptations on the globe and not sufficiently points to help you to eliminate the surplus extra weight from people temptations. What when you pointed out there is an piece available that can last of all support certainly make any difference in your own presence? Let’s say Apple Keto Gummies can assist you to get rid of that excess fat that you have been seeking for too long to clear out?
Does ExpressVPN work on the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Traditionally, people use VPNs to protect their browsing history or personal data while accessing a public Wi-FI network. However, there are some advantages to using them when connecting to streaming services or devices too. If you’re keen to sign up to ExpressVPN but you really need it to work with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’re in luck. ExpressVPN works with Amazon Fire TV Sticks which is great because there are some considerable benefits to combining the two.
‘Pachinko’ Review: Apple TV+’s Sweeping Korean Epic is TV’s Newest Masterpiece

Apple TV+‘s new drama Pachinko made me ugly cry like nothing I’ve seen on television ever before. The moment comes during a quiet lunch date in a noodle bar towards the end of Episode 3. A kind young man named Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh) is trying to give a young woman named Sunja (Minha Kim) some advice. Instead she turns his pity around on him, delivering a speech with such quiet dignity that I bawled for her. I bawled for Sunja and her father, and I sobbed for my father, and I cried for all the people who have lived...
Studio Display review: An Apple monitor where “5K” doesn’t describe the price

Ever since Apple released the $5,000-and-up Pro Display XDR in 2019, rumors have persisted that the company was also planning a more affordable screen to fill the same niche as its Thunderbolt Display. You could connect the Pro Display XDR to a MacBook Air that costs one-fifth its price, and Apple always went out of its way to mention that M1 MacBooks were technically capable of driving its 6K display resolution. But it wasn’t exactly an appealing value proposition.
Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson prefers reading DC Comics to Marvel stories. The 73-year-old actor may have played Nick Fury in multiple Marvel movies but when it comes to reading some superhero adventures he always turns to DC, the home of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more.
WeCrashed on Apple TV+ Is as Hollow as the People It Portrays

Eight-Episode Limited Series (Docudrama) | TV-14 For a moment, it seems likeWeCrashed is going to transcend the grotesque behavior of its lead characters. At the top of the third episode in this eight-part limited series on Apple TV+, we meet a young woman on her first day at WeWork, the co-working-cum-lifestyle business that became a phenomenon thanks to its messianic CEO Adam Neumann (played here by Jared Leto). She has the eagerness of a twentysomething who thinks they're doing something special, and hurls herself into the company's chaotic culture, where people work around the clock and mandatory team meetings devolve into bacchanals of loud music, tequila, and sex in the supply closet. We see her chant WeWork's name with dozens of her co-workers, fist raised in the air like a conquering soldier, and at the end of the sequence, we see her riding a charter bus to a summer camp where employees swim, network, and binge drink.
Review: Apple's 2022 iPhone SE still delivers solid value

Even as Apple has retained the smaller 4.7” screen and the Touch ID authentication system, it has aggressively ramped the internals of the SE models — making them incredibly performant per dollar. The 2022 model runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which also powers its top of the line iPhone 13 Pro. This is not a parts-bin iPhone from a core computing perspective.
You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
