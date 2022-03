KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The UNK softball team’s schedule has changed yet again, this time due to rain in the St. Joseph, Mo., area on Friday. UNK (10-12) was to face six teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) over three days this weekend. With Friday’s rain canceling the entire slate of games in St. Joe, Central Missouri, Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri are now stepping in to be co-hosts of the “Fairfield Inn & Suites Classic.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO