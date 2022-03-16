ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Conway announces new leadership roles

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Conway recently unveiled a new company brand identity and new website. With the new branding, Carol Bulman, CEO of Jack Conway, announced a new generation of leadership for the company, which ushers in the third generation of Conway leaders. A newly formed Advisory Board will provide further insight...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FedLearn Announces Inaugural Board of Advisors

Welcomes Five Members to Guide Strategic Growth and Innovation. ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market online learning platform with content specialized and contextualized for the federal government and government contractor markets, announces the establishment of its board of advisors. The FedLearn board will leverage its collective...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Lottery.com Announces Strategic Board And Executive Appointments

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) (NASDAQ: LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that William (Bill) C. Thompson Jr. has joined the company’s expanded board of directors. Thompson is a partner, chief administrative officer and senior managing director at Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC, the leading national women and minority-owned investment banking firm. Since 2019, Thompson has also served as executive committee member and owner of American Triple I Partners LLC, which manages private equity investments in infrastructure. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Ryan Dickinson as chief financial officer and president, Katie Lever as chief operating officer and chief legal officer, and Matt Clemenson as chief revenue officer.
HOBBIES

