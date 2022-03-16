Jack Conway announces new leadership roles

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) (NASDAQ: LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that William (Bill) C. Thompson Jr. has joined the company’s expanded board of directors. Thompson is a partner, chief administrative officer and senior managing director at Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC, the leading national women and minority-owned investment banking firm. Since 2019, Thompson has also served as executive committee member and owner of American Triple I Partners LLC, which manages private equity investments in infrastructure. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Ryan Dickinson as chief financial officer and president, Katie Lever as chief operating officer and chief legal officer, and Matt Clemenson as chief revenue officer.

