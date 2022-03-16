Biggest seller of Guinness in Iowa, Dublin Bay gears up for St. Patrick's Day

It's said everyone is Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day, but there's more to it at Dublin Bay.

"At Dublin Bay, we’re Irish every day," said Justin Kabrick, the general manager at Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill in Ames.

“We always get a lot of calls asking if we’ll be serving corned beef and cabbage on Saint Patrick’s Day. We have corned beef and cabbage every day,” Kabrick said.

That’s just one of the many examples of the Irish fare on Dublin Bay’s menu.

Some of the most popular Irish items include the boxty, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips.

“A boxty is a potato pancake stuffed with a Guinness-marinated beef or corned beef, whichever one you choose,” Kabrick said. “Then we fold it over kind of like a burrito and cover it with gorgonzola cream sauce. A boxty is a very Irish item.”

Lamb stew is another popular item, and all of the lamb is locally-sourced from LaVentosa Ranch.

“We have our own flock there,” Kabrick said. “They have a separate flock there they take care of for us. We go through a lot of lamb.”

Dublin Bay also goes through a lot of Guinness.

“We’re the No. 1 seller of Guinness in the state of Iowa,” he said.

With a full-service bar, they also sell Harp and Smithwick’s, and Irish coffee is a popular drink on Saint Patrick’s Day too.

But there’s no green beer, as Dublin Bay’s supplier is not offering it this year. Dying the beer green in-house is problematic as it turns people’s mouths green with the first sip.

In a March 14 Facebook post, Dublin Bay offered a lesson on the Irish way to say "Cheers."

"'Cheers' in Irish is sláinte which is pronounced a bit like 'slawn-che'. Sláinte means 'health', and if you're feeling brave, you can say sláinte is táinte ('slawn-che iss toin-che'), meaning 'health and wealth,'" the post stated.

Dublin Bay opens at 9 a.m. Thursday, and MacKenzie Highlanders Pipes and Drums will start to perform around 7 p.m.

The restaurant is not featuring its traditional breakfast this year, but it will be offering its menu full of Irish fare.

“We aren’t doing our outdoor tent this year, but we will go back to that next year,” Kabrick said.

Dublin Bay had a major patio addition, which was finished in late August last year, and makes the space about double what it was.

“We doubled the size of it,” he said. “We’re not looking to double the seating. We’ll be adding a few more tables. But the addition is mostly to spread things out and get more of an atmosphere. We’ll be adding some cool features out there.”

Those additions include lighting and some fire features.

Kabrick hopes to get the patio open this week with the arrival of warmer weather, depending on staffing.